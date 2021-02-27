Streamity Price Hits $0.0142 on Exchanges (STM)

Streamity (CURRENCY:STM) traded 15.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. In the last seven days, Streamity has traded down 70.8% against the US dollar. Streamity has a market capitalization of $509,687.47 and approximately $2,301.00 worth of Streamity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Streamity token can now be purchased for $0.0142 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Streamity

Streamity is a token. It was first traded on February 4th, 2018. Streamity’s total supply is 76,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,987,749 tokens. Streamity’s official website is stm.club . Streamity’s official message board is medium.com/@streamityorg . Streamity’s official Twitter account is @streamityorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

