Streamr Trading Down 18.3% Over Last Week (DATA)

Streamr (CURRENCY:DATA) traded 20.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. One Streamr token can currently be bought for about $0.0936 or 0.00000198 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Streamr has traded down 18.3% against the US dollar. Streamr has a total market cap of $78.56 million and $16.27 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Streamr alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.38 or 0.00055756 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $342.18 or 0.00723300 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.82 or 0.00029220 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00006737 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.51 or 0.00034901 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.89 or 0.00058956 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002114 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002118 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.62 or 0.00041466 BTC.

About Streamr

Streamr is a token. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 987,154,514 tokens and its circulating supply is 839,634,994 tokens. Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc . Streamr’s official website is www.streamr.com . The official message board for Streamr is blog.streamr.com

Buying and Selling Streamr

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Streamr should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Streamr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Streamr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Streamr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.