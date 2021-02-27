Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.75.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Stride from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Stride in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 30th.

Stride stock opened at $24.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.54. Stride has a 12 month low of $15.06 and a 12 month high of $52.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.65.

Stride (NYSE:LRN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $376.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.73 million. Stride had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 4.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Stride will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Stride news, insider Shaun Mcalmont sold 19,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total value of $508,660.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,048,665.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin Chavous sold 22,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total value of $509,229.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,272. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LRN. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Stride by 0.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 68,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Stride by 107.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 12,884 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Stride in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Stride in the third quarter valued at approximately $476,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Stride in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,576,000. 87.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally. The company offers managed public school programs, which offer an integrated package of systems, services, products, and professional services that K12 administers to support an online or blended public school, including administrative support, information technology and provisioning, academic support, curriculum, learning systems, and instructional services.

