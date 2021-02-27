Summerway Capital Plc (SWC.L) (LON:SWC) Stock Price Down 5.7%

Summerway Capital Plc (SWC.L) (LON:SWC) shares were down 5.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 232 ($3.03) and last traded at GBX 232 ($3.03). Approximately 333 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 9,406 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 246 ($3.21).

The company has a market cap of £18.64 million and a P/E ratio of -80.00.

In related news, insider Vinodka Murria purchased 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 85 ($1.11) per share, for a total transaction of £425,000 ($555,265.22).

Summerway Capital plc does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire companies or businesses in the household and consumer goods sector, including retail and consumer brands in the United Kingdom. Summerway Capital plc was founded in 2018 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

