Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $52.12 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) to report $52.12 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Sumo Logic’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $51.98 million and the highest is $52.30 million. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sumo Logic will report full-year sales of $200.60 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $200.46 million to $200.80 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $234.66 million, with estimates ranging from $233.01 million to $235.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Sumo Logic.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $51.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.12 million. Sumo Logic’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

SUMO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research raised their price target on Sumo Logic from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Sumo Logic from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Sumo Logic in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Sumo Logic from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Sumo Logic in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.57.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUMO. Elephas Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sumo Logic in the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Sumo Logic in the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Sumo Logic during the 4th quarter worth about $102,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Sumo Logic during the 4th quarter worth about $181,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in Sumo Logic during the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SUMO opened at $30.38 on Friday. Sumo Logic has a one year low of $16.71 and a one year high of $46.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.08.

Sumo Logic Company Profile

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

