Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its holdings in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 678 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $1,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 12,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 12,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 20,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,144,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 7,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

NYSE SUI opened at $151.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.53. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.34 and a 12 month high of $172.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $147.15 and a 200-day moving average of $145.45.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.15. Sun Communities had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 4.26%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

In other Sun Communities news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.55, for a total transaction of $134,595.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,172,445. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SUI. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Sun Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Sun Communities in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Sun Communities presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.14.

Sun Communities Profile

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

See Also: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.