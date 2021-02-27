Super Zero Protocol Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.35 Million (SERO)

Super Zero Protocol (CURRENCY:SERO) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 27th. During the last seven days, Super Zero Protocol has traded 15.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Super Zero Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000214 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Super Zero Protocol has a total market cap of $31.32 million and $2.35 million worth of Super Zero Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Super Zero Protocol Profile

Super Zero Protocol is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on March 22nd, 2019. Super Zero Protocol’s total supply is 636,289,580 coins and its circulating supply is 308,669,068 coins. Super Zero Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SEROdotCASH . The official website for Super Zero Protocol is sero.cash . The official message board for Super Zero Protocol is medium.com/@SERO.CASH

Buying and Selling Super Zero Protocol

