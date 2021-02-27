SuperCoin (SUPER) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $41.00

SuperCoin (CURRENCY:SUPER) traded 22.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 27th. SuperCoin has a total market capitalization of $369,508.62 and approximately $41.00 worth of SuperCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SuperCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0070 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, SuperCoin has traded up 148.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Eternity (ENT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Centurion (CNT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MustangCoin (MST) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000081 BTC.

SuperCoin Profile

SuperCoin (CRYPTO:SUPER) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. SuperCoin’s total supply is 53,106,059 coins. SuperCoin’s official website is supercoin.nl . SuperCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinSuper and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SuperCoin is /r/supercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SuperCoin (SUPER) is an X11 PoW/PoS hybrid that has a 90 second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. The PoS block time is 20 seconds per block with a high first year annual rate of 100%, dropping to 50% in year 2, and a final 1% in year 3. The PoW payout halves the block reward every 45 days from an initial 512 SUPER, to a minimum of 1 coin per block. There are also superblocks every 3 hours of 4x the normal payout, every day of 16x the normal payout, and every five days 128x the normal payout. There was a 5% premine for IPOing the coin. “

SuperCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SuperCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SuperCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

