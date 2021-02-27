Suretly Price Reaches $0.15 on Major Exchanges (SUR)

Suretly (CURRENCY:SUR) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 27th. Over the last seven days, Suretly has traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar. One Suretly token can now be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000327 BTC on popular exchanges. Suretly has a total market capitalization of $36,079.42 and $1,103.00 worth of Suretly was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.14 or 0.00057938 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $342.76 or 0.00731847 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.79 or 0.00029434 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00006824 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.71 or 0.00035685 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.85 or 0.00059459 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002135 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002139 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.79 or 0.00042258 BTC.

About Suretly

Suretly (SUR) is a token. It launched on August 13th, 2017. Suretly’s total supply is 235,290 tokens. Suretly’s official Twitter account is @suretly_com and its Facebook page is accessible here . Suretly’s official website is www.suretly.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Suretly is a provider of an international crowd vouching platform. The company offers users an investment alternative called crowdvouching, which allows customers to make money vouching for people who need an urgent loan. This system works in a similar fashion with peer-2-peer lending, but customers do not lend money to each other directly. Instead, they vouch for borrowers who apply for a loan through lending partners. Customers can find borrowers that are looking for their loan’s guarantors. The voucher can check the borrower’s profile and choose whether to vouch for the borrower if their default risk and earning amount suit them. “

Buying and Selling Suretly

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Suretly directly using US dollars.

