sUSD Reaches One Day Volume of $14.41 Million (SUSD)

sUSD (CURRENCY:SUSD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 27th. sUSD has a market capitalization of $144.56 million and approximately $14.41 million worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, sUSD has traded up 0.2% against the dollar. One sUSD token can currently be bought for about $1.02 or 0.00002146 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.38 or 0.00055756 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $342.18 or 0.00723300 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.82 or 0.00029220 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00006737 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.51 or 0.00034901 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.89 or 0.00058956 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002114 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002118 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.62 or 0.00041466 BTC.

sUSD Token Profile

sUSD is a token. It launched on June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 142,399,574 tokens. The Reddit community for sUSD is /r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for sUSD is www.synthetix.io . sUSD’s official message board is blog.havven.io

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD is a stablecoin that scales while avoiding the risks of centralized off-chain assets will be a huge benefit for the entire trading ecosystem. It will provide fast interexchange settlement, stable trading against ERC-20 assets, and a safe place to park value without the need to settle into fiat. The network is built on the Ethereum blockchain and it employs two tokens, both of which are ERC20 compatible. The Havven network has been released as an open source protocol so that anyone can integrate with it, including exchanges and decentralized platforms. “

Buying and Selling sUSD

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire sUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy sUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

