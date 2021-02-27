S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.82

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.82 and traded as high as $3.43. S&W Seed shares last traded at $3.33, with a volume of 65,025 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded S&W Seed from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.81 million, a P/E ratio of -5.12 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.56 and a 200-day moving average of $2.82.

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.04). S&W Seed had a negative net margin of 27.01% and a negative return on equity of 25.28%. Sell-side analysts predict that S&W Seed will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SANW. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in S&W Seed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in S&W Seed by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 169,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 10,511 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in S&W Seed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in S&W Seed by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 83,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 5,203 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

About S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW)

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa and sorghum seeds. It also offers sunflower, wheat germplasm, wheat, and pasture seeds. The company sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in 40 countries. S&W Seed Company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, Colorado.

