Swap (XWP) Price Hits $0.0265 on Major Exchanges

Swap (CURRENCY:XWP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. Swap has a market capitalization of $333,253.46 and $79.00 worth of Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Swap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0265 or 0.00000057 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Swap has traded down 15.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Swap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002153 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $226.13 or 0.00486336 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.51 or 0.00072059 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000942 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.21 or 0.00080018 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000566 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.98 or 0.00081675 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.61 or 0.00055069 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $230.78 or 0.00496330 BTC.

About Swap

Swap’s total supply is 12,575,132 coins. Swap’s official Twitter account is @_realSwap and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Swap is swap.fyi . The Reddit community for Swap is /r/SwapProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “A community developed crypto coin striving for robust privacy, ecosystem fairness, full transparency, secure blockchain, and easy use without any pre-mine, governance fees, founders rewards. It has a custom 15 second block time and uses a Cuckoo Cycle variant as PoW algorithm, Cuckaroo29s. “

Swap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Swap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Swap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.