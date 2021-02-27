Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Swedbank AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Swedbank AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Swedbank AB (publ) from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Swedbank AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Swedbank AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th.

Swedbank AB (publ) stock opened at $17.56 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.37. Swedbank AB has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $19.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.58, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Swedbank AB (publ) had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter.

Swedbank AB (publ) Company Profile

Swedbank AB (publ) provides various banking products and services to private, corporate, and organizational customers. The company operates through Swedish Banking, Baltic Banking, and Large Corporates & Institutions segments. It offers savings, salary, and current accounts; private residential and corporate lending; leasing, factoring, and financing services; consumer, mortgage, acquisition and project, export, and marine financing; mutual funds; and asset management, and life insurance and pension services.

