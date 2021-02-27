Swiss National Bank Buys 2,100 Shares of FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN)

Swiss National Bank grew its stake in FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 183,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.20% of FibroGen worth $6,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of FibroGen by 116.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 83,995 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,115,000 after buying an additional 45,221 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of FibroGen by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 34,543 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after buying an additional 8,584 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of FibroGen by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 810,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,313,000 after buying an additional 11,615 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of FibroGen by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 171,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,050,000 after buying an additional 15,125 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of FibroGen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,162,000. 75.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FibroGen stock opened at $50.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of -19.17 and a beta of 1.59. FibroGen, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.65 and a twelve month high of $57.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.35 and a 200-day moving average of $43.77.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FGEN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of FibroGen from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of FibroGen in a report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.00.

In other news, Director Kalevi Kurkijarvi sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.40, for a total value of $314,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,100 shares in the company, valued at $2,048,840. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Pat Cotroneo sold 3,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.60, for a total transaction of $133,764.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 266,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,603,878.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,418 shares of company stock valued at $1,330,479 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

FibroGen Company Profile

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

