Swiss National Bank Takes Position in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 149,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,215,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 3,232.5% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the third quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 453.9% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,828 shares during the last quarter.

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

NASDAQ ZI opened at $52.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.83 and a 52 week high of $64.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.36.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $139.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.44 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, CTO Nir Keren sold 142,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $5,790,042.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,885,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 22C Capital Gp I, L.L.C sold 1,210,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.88, for a total value of $53,106,954.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,007,693 shares of company stock worth $303,092,797.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded ZoomInfo Technologies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.67.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the target organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services and insurance, retail, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, healthcare, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and small and medium-sized business.

Recommended Story: Net Asset Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI).

Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.