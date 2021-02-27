Switch (NYSE:SWCH) versus MassRoots (OTCMKTS:MSRT) Head-To-Head Contrast

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) and MassRoots (OTCMKTS:MSRT) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

35.5% of Switch shares are held by institutional investors. 30.5% of Switch shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.4% of MassRoots shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Switch and MassRoots, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Switch 0 1 8 1 3.00 MassRoots 0 0 0 0 N/A

Switch currently has a consensus target price of $21.50, indicating a potential upside of 23.99%. Given Switch’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Switch is more favorable than MassRoots.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Switch and MassRoots’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Switch $462.31 million 9.03 $8.92 million $0.15 115.60 MassRoots $20,000.00 774.16 -$34.27 million N/A N/A

Switch has higher revenue and earnings than MassRoots.

Risk & Volatility

Switch has a beta of 0.72, meaning that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MassRoots has a beta of 2.82, meaning that its stock price is 182% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Switch and MassRoots’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Switch 2.60% 2.90% 0.94% MassRoots N/A -64.31% 4,142,535.50%

Summary

Switch beats MassRoots on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Switch Company Profile

Switch, Inc., through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services primarily to technology and digital media companies in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada and Michigan. The company also serves cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, IT and software providers, government agencies, network and telecommunications providers, and others that conduct critical business on the internet. Switch, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

MassRoots Company Profile

MassRoots, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a technology platform for the cannabis industry in the United States. Its platform enables users to share their cannabis content, follow their favorite dispensaries, and stay connected with the legalization movement. The company's MassRoots network is accessible as a free mobile application through the Apple App Store, the Amazon App Store, and the Google Play Marketplace, as well as Web application. It also operates www.massroots.com/business, a business and adverting portal that enable companies to edit their profiles; distribute information to users; and view analytics, such as impressions, views, and clicks. MassRoots, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

