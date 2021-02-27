T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Sold by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp cut its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 216,411 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 3,218 shares during the quarter. T-Mobile US comprises 1.0% of Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $29,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 270 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 279 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 95.2% in the third quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 287 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TMUS shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 target price on T-Mobile US and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.96.

NASDAQ TMUS traded down $0.92 on Friday, hitting $119.97. 5,112,184 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,678,429. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.88. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.50 and a twelve month high of $135.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $126.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.31.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The business had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.67, for a total value of $4,866,800.00. Also, insider Neville R. Ray sold 10,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.12, for a total transaction of $1,351,296.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,800 shares of company stock worth $7,538,896. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless services for branded postpaid and prepaid, and wholesale customers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories; and wirelines services.

Recommended Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.