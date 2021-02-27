Tael (WABI) Price Hits $0.0621 on Major Exchanges

Tael (CURRENCY:WABI) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. One Tael coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0621 or 0.00000439 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $4.92, $62.56, $6.32 and $45.75. Tael has a total market capitalization of $5.54 million and $775,262.00 worth of Tael was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Tael has traded 24.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Tael alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.30 or 0.00056784 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $334.76 or 0.00722794 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.25 or 0.00028615 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00006860 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.12 or 0.00034813 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.40 or 0.00059161 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002164 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.84 or 0.00040675 BTC.

About Tael

Tael is a coin. Its genesis date was December 9th, 2017. Tael’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 89,199,999 coins. Tael’s official Twitter account is @wabiico and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Tael is https://reddit.com/r/WabiToken

According to CryptoCompare, “WABI is a digital token used in the WABI ecosystem of verifiable safe consumer products. Consumer goods inside the ecosystem are secured from counterfeit attempts through banking-level, tamper-proof NFC smart-labels, which are linked to their digital representations on the blockchain. Consumers touch the label with their smartphones to verify a product’s authenticity, discover the product’s journey along the supply chain and are rewarded for their purchases with the WABI token. WABI is used as a payment method across the WABI ecosystem and its partners, with tens of thousands of mainstream users throughout China. “

Buying and Selling Tael

Tael can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $6.32, $18.11, $24.72, $13.96, $5.22, $45.75, $119.16, $34.91, $7.20, $62.56, $4.92 and $10.00. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tael directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tael should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tael using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tael Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tael and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.