Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH trimmed its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,694 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,252 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $7,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 51,132 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. 18.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TSM stock opened at $125.94 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52-week low of $42.70 and a 52-week high of $142.20. The firm has a market cap of $653.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.04, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 37.94% and a return on equity of 28.73%. The business had revenue of $12.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.90 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.3527 per share. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 41.59%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.75.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

