Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $656.28 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) to announce $656.28 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Twenty Two analysts have issued estimates for Take-Two Interactive Software’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $562.66 million and the highest estimate coming in at $720.49 million. Take-Two Interactive Software posted sales of $729.42 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 10%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software will report full year sales of $3.42 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.33 billion to $3.49 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.01 billion to $4.24 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Take-Two Interactive Software.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.29. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 27.32% and a net margin of 14.10%. The firm had revenue of $814.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.76 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TTWO shares. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. MKM Partners raised their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.46.

Shares of TTWO opened at $184.46 on Friday. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 1 year low of $100.00 and a 1 year high of $214.91. The stock has a market cap of $21.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $200.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.16.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTWO. Public Investment Fund acquired a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $825,546,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,458,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,173,214,000 after purchasing an additional 439,944 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,533,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,640,000 after purchasing an additional 405,035 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 5,388.3% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 297,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,120,000 after purchasing an additional 291,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 846,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,794,000 after purchasing an additional 259,597 shares during the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes, content, and virtual currency.

Featured Story: Overbought

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Take-Two Interactive Software (TTWO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.