Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Shares Purchased by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 185.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,459 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,327 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Take-Two Interactive Software worth $32,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 32.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,197,000 after acquiring an additional 4,690 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the fourth quarter worth about $395,000. ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda. grew its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 81.6% in the 4th quarter. ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 136,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,413,000 after purchasing an additional 61,452 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. bought a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 3rd quarter worth about $550,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 226,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,341,000 after purchasing an additional 7,136 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on TTWO shares. Truist upped their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $175.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $186.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Sunday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $234.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Take-Two Interactive Software has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.46.

TTWO stock opened at $184.46 on Friday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.00 and a 12 month high of $214.91. The firm has a market cap of $21.25 billion, a PE ratio of 44.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.16.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.29. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 27.32%. The business had revenue of $814.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Take-Two Interactive Software Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes, content, and virtual currency.

See Also: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.