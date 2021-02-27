Tamarack Advisers LP Purchases 65,000 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Tamarack Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 65.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 165,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,000 shares during the quarter. Quest Diagnostics makes up about 4.1% of Tamarack Advisers LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Tamarack Advisers LP owned approximately 0.12% of Quest Diagnostics worth $19,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $956,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Quest Diagnostics stock traded up $0.96 on Friday, reaching $115.59. 1,513,691 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,468,324. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $73.02 and a 1-year high of $134.71. The company has a market cap of $15.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $123.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.32.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The medical research company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.20. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 13.22%. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. This is an increase from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is currently 34.15%.

Quest Diagnostics declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 4th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to repurchase up to 6.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts have issued reports on DGX shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $151.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Quest Diagnostics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.06.

In related news, CFO Mark Guinan sold 81,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.37, for a total value of $9,840,969.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,697,673.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 1,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.95, for a total value of $138,936.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,981,602.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

