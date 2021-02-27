Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Shares Sold by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP lowered its position in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 235,000 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 0.08% of Tapestry worth $7,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 345.0% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 74,234 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 57,554 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Tapestry in the 4th quarter valued at $1,526,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 302,431 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $4,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,424,017 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $350,488,000 after purchasing an additional 3,672,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new position in shares of Tapestry in the 3rd quarter valued at $281,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TPR. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Tapestry from $23.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Tapestry from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Tapestry from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Tapestry from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of Tapestry from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $38.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.71.

In other news, CEO Todd Kahn sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total value of $801,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 206,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,270,787.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tapestry stock opened at $42.14 on Friday. Tapestry, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.18 and a 12-month high of $42.92. The company has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.76.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Tapestry had a negative net margin of 9.22% and a positive return on equity of 11.91%. The company’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. Analysts forecast that Tapestry, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Europe, Canada, South Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

