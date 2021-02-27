Taronis Fuels (NASDAQ:TRNF) Shares Down 2%

Taronis Fuels, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNF)’s share price was down 2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $4.05 and last traded at $4.31. Approximately 10,937 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 28,611 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.40.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.14.

About Taronis Fuels (NASDAQ:TRNF)

Taronis Fuels, Inc operates as a renewable fuel and power generation company in the United States. It manufactures, sells, and distributes MagneGas, which is a metal cutting fuel. The company sells and distributes a line of industrial gases and welding equipment and services to a range of end market users, including metalworking, manufacturing, utility power plants, medical, agriculture, transportation, repair, demolition, salvage, and other industries.

