Teleperformance (OTCMKTS:TLPFY) Earns Buy Rating from Kepler Capital Markets

Teleperformance (OTCMKTS:TLPFY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a report released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on TLPFY. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Teleperformance in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Teleperformance in a research note on Friday. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Teleperformance in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Teleperformance in a research report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

TLPFY stock traded up $8.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $175.75. 39,581 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,155. Teleperformance has a 1-year low of $83.16 and a 1-year high of $179.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.80.

Teleperformance SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides outsourced omnichannel customer experience management services worldwide. The company provides automation solutions that incorporate natural language processing and omnichannel solutions; back-office services, such as outsourced payroll and workforce management, payment procedures/client order processing, fraud risk management, order and account management, invoicing and refunds, coding, and social media content moderation; and contact center solutions comprising customer care, technical support, and customer acquisition.

