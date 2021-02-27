Television Broadcasts (OTCMKTS:TVBCY) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Television Broadcasts Limited (OTCMKTS:TVBCY)’s stock price fell 0.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.30 and last traded at $2.30. 2,500 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 19% from the average session volume of 2,108 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.32.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 5.25 and a quick ratio of 5.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.13.

Television Broadcasts Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TVBCY)

Television Broadcasts Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in terrestrial television broadcasting, program production, and other television-related activities. It operates through Hong Kong TV Broadcasting, myTV SUPER, Big Big Channel Business, Programme Licensing and Distribution, Overseas pay TV and TVB Anywhere, and Other Activities segments.

Further Reading: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Television Broadcasts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Television Broadcasts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.