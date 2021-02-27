TEMCO (TEMCO) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $666,757.00

TEMCO (CURRENCY:TEMCO) traded down 12.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 27th. One TEMCO coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. TEMCO has a market cap of $8.83 million and approximately $666,757.00 worth of TEMCO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, TEMCO has traded down 16.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TEMCO Coin Profile

TEMCO’s launch date was September 12th, 2018. TEMCO’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,264,661,929 coins. TEMCO’s official Twitter account is @TEMCOLABS and its Facebook page is accessible here . TEMCO’s official website is www.temco.io . The Reddit community for TEMCO is /r/temcolabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for TEMCO is medium.com/temcolabs

According to CryptoCompare, “TEMCO combines innovative technologies – smart contracts, blockchain, and big data. Data is uploaded to the blockchain using smart contracts and then migrated to big data. This design enables businesses to maximize the use of valuable information. TEMCO tokens and incentive points are rewarded to users when they participate in the community. To motivate users, it gives more TEMCO tokens and incentive points to monthly top reviewers, highly rated businesses, and community-voted feedback writers. Users can spend the tokens in the TEMCO marketplace. “

TEMCO Coin Trading

