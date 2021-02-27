Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) Shares Purchased by Smith Asset Management Group LP

Smith Asset Management Group LP lifted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) by 251.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,057,726 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 756,846 shares during the period. Tempur Sealy International comprises 1.7% of Smith Asset Management Group LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Smith Asset Management Group LP owned 0.51% of Tempur Sealy International worth $28,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 125.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 198,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,368,000 after purchasing an additional 110,801 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 313.1% in the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 21,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 16,578 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 292.6% in the fourth quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 84,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after acquiring an additional 62,840 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 347.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,341,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 266.8% in the fourth quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 37,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 27,257 shares in the last quarter. 23.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tempur Sealy International alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on TPX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $31.25 to $33.75 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $31.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.57.

In other Tempur Sealy International news, EVP David Montgomery sold 210,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.34, for a total transaction of $5,337,718.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Scott Vollet sold 42,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.83, for a total transaction of $1,181,550.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 180,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,020,170.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 403,100 shares of company stock valued at $11,069,269 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TPX remained flat at $$33.41 on Friday. 2,296,714 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,104,855. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.50 and a 52 week high of $34.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The company has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 28.56, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.53.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.15. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 106.94%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 24th. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.00%.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Comfort Revolution, and Stearns & Foster brands.

Featured Story: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Receive News & Ratings for Tempur Sealy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempur Sealy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.