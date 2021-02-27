Terra (LUNA) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $133.24 Million

Terra (CURRENCY:LUNA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 27th. Terra has a total market capitalization of $2.50 billion and $133.24 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Terra has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar. One Terra coin can now be bought for about $6.09 or 0.00013031 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00007997 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003033 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Xeonbit Token (XNS) traded 37.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000014 BTC.

The Smokehouse (SMOKE) traded up 44% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00007562 BTC.

Insolar (XNS) traded 75.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00009400 BTC.

About Terra

Terra (LUNA) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 10th, 2018. Terra’s total supply is 945,402,483 coins and its circulating supply is 410,780,784 coins. Terra’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money . Terra’s official website is terra.money

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra aims to build a new financial infrastructure that works better for everyone. The network is powered by a family of stablecoins, each pegged to major fiat currencies all algorithmically stabilized by Terra’s native token, Luna. Terra’s mission is to set money free by building open financial infrastructure. Luna, as the native staking asset from which the family of Terra stablecoins derives their stability, utility, and value, acts both as collateral for the entire Terra economy and as a staking token that secures the PoS network. Luna can be held and traded like a normal crypto asset, but can also be staked to accrue rewards in the network generated from transaction fees. Luna can also be used to make and vote on governance proposals. The family of Terra stablecoins is designed to achieve stability through consistent mining rewards with a contracting and expanding money supply. For example, if the system has detected that the price of a Terra currency has deviated from its peg, it applies pressure to normalize the price. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes: KRT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Korean Won), UST (Terra stablecoin pegged to US Dollar), MNT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Mongolian Togrog), SDR (Terra stablecoin pegged to IMF SDR), with more being added in the future. “

Terra Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Terra using one of the exchanges listed above.

