TerraUSD Market Capitalization Tops $675.81 Million (UST)

TerraUSD (CURRENCY:UST) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. Over the last week, TerraUSD has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. TerraUSD has a total market capitalization of $675.81 million and approximately $23.78 million worth of TerraUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TerraUSD coin can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00002193 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00006567 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003137 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00005735 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000111 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000021 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000309 BTC.

BlockStamp (BST) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000280 BTC.

DeVault (DVT) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Ixinium (XXA) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000429 BTC.

TerraUSD Coin Profile

TerraUSD is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 12th, 2020. TerraUSD’s total supply is 676,701,593 coins. The official message board for TerraUSD is medium.com/terra-money. The official website for TerraUSD is terra.money. TerraUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.

TerraUSD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TerraUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

