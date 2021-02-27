Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC lowered its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,869 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 409 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $12,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 384.5% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 18,743,418 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $8,041,114,000 after acquiring an additional 14,874,676 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 267.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,278,127 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,264,369,000 after purchasing an additional 3,843,488 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 381.6% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,430,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,471,838,000 after buying an additional 2,718,430 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Tesla by 437.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,973,414 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,275,624,000 after buying an additional 2,420,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 395.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,887,865 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,238,923,000 after buying an additional 2,304,512 shares in the last quarter. 41.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TSLA opened at $675.50 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $823.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $570.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.10 and a 12 month high of $900.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $648.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,356.43, a PEG ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $500.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, New Street Research cut shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $578.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $338.99.

In other Tesla news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.99, for a total value of $7,412,375.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,300 shares in the company, valued at $8,479,757. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $778.17, for a total value of $972,712.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,804,797.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 131,323 shares of company stock valued at $93,966,505 in the last quarter. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

