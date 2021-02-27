Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock Position Lifted by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 105.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,713 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 384.5% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 18,743,418 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $8,041,114,000 after buying an additional 14,874,676 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 267.9% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,278,127 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,264,369,000 after buying an additional 3,843,488 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 381.6% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,430,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,471,838,000 after buying an additional 2,718,430 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 437.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,973,414 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,275,624,000 after buying an additional 2,420,573 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 395.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,887,865 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,238,923,000 after buying an additional 2,304,512 shares during the period. 41.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TSLA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Tesla from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Cfra downgraded Tesla from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $340.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Tesla from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Edward Jones initiated coverage on Tesla in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $338.99.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $675.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $648.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,356.43, a P/E/G ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $823.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $570.13. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.10 and a 52 week high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.38 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $778.17, for a total transaction of $972,712.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,804,797.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $762.99, for a total value of $3,405,224.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,763,296.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 131,323 shares of company stock worth $93,966,505. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

