TGS-NOPEC Geophysical Company ASA (OTCMKTS:TGSNF) Stock Price Down 4.6%

TGS-NOPEC Geophysical Company ASA (OTCMKTS:TGSNF) shares were down 4.6% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $15.70 and last traded at $15.70. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 0% from the average daily volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.45.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.25.

TGS-NOPEC Geophysical Company ASA Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TGSNF)

TGS-NOPEC Geophysical Company ASA provides geoscientific data products and services to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company offers geophysical multi-client data, including seismic data; and geophysical library, such as gravity, magnetic, seep, geothermal, controlled source electromagnetic, and multi-beam data.

