The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Shares Sold by Garland Capital Management Inc.

Garland Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 56.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,800 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 118,650 shares during the quarter. The Bank of New York Mellon makes up approximately 3.3% of Garland Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Garland Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $3,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BK. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,967 shares of the bank’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 3,535 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter worth about $547,000. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter worth about $1,210,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 12,471.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,353,962 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,462,000 after buying an additional 1,343,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,786,720 shares of the bank’s stock worth $245,590,000 after buying an additional 283,488 shares in the last quarter. 82.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BK opened at $42.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a twelve month low of $26.40 and a twelve month high of $46.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.08. The stock has a market cap of $37.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.07.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 23.09%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.85%.

BK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on The Bank of New York Mellon from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup raised The Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $44.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Bank of America downgraded The Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $42.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised The Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $44.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Bank of New York Mellon has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.03.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. The Investment Service segment offers custody, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, trading, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, and collateral management services.

