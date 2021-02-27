The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.68 Billion

Equities analysts expect The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) to post $1.68 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for The Blackstone Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.88 billion and the lowest is $1.60 billion. The Blackstone Group reported sales of $1.14 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 47.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that The Blackstone Group will report full-year sales of $7.58 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.94 billion to $8.25 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $8.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.99 billion to $9.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow The Blackstone Group.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 73.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently commented on BX. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The Blackstone Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.79.

In related news, major shareholder Blackstone Bdc Holdings Llc purchased 997,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $24,948,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III purchased 42,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,481,905.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BX. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in The Blackstone Group during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in The Blackstone Group by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 342,126 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $17,859,000 after purchasing an additional 51,181 shares during the last quarter. First Merchants Corp boosted its stake in The Blackstone Group by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 4,415 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Blackstone Group during the 3rd quarter worth $280,000. Finally, American Research & Management Co. boosted its stake in The Blackstone Group by 525.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 625 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. 59.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of The Blackstone Group stock opened at $69.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.70 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.28. The Blackstone Group has a 52 week low of $33.00 and a 52 week high of $72.10.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.7175 per share. This represents a $2.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. This is a positive change from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is 166.23%.

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

