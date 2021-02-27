The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Position Increased by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) by 88.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,892 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in The Boston Beer were worth $1,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in The Boston Beer by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 914,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,259,000 after purchasing an additional 131,399 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its stake in The Boston Beer by 34.8% during the third quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 494,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,060,000 after purchasing an additional 127,684 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in The Boston Beer by 6,167.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 458,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,963,000 after purchasing an additional 451,157 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in The Boston Beer by 2,467.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 247,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,709,000 after purchasing an additional 237,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in The Boston Beer by 45.0% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 155,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,233,000 after purchasing an additional 48,187 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SAM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,009.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,150.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of The Boston Beer from $996.00 to $1,002.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen downgraded shares of The Boston Beer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $1,250.00 to $1,000.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,080.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,015.92.

In related news, VP Quincy B. Troupe sold 2,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $999.91, for a total value of $2,720,755.11. Also, Chairman C James Koch sold 2,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $916.18, for a total value of $1,984,445.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 45,149 shares of company stock worth $42,425,280 in the last quarter. 29.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE SAM opened at $1,028.71 on Friday. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $290.02 and a twelve month high of $1,236.57. The company has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.48 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,022.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $950.78.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.01. The Boston Beer had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 20.36%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 15.34 EPS for the current year.

The Boston Beer Company Profile

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach, Wild Leaf, and Tura brand names.

