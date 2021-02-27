The Castle Group (OTCMKTS:CAGU) Stock Price Down 28.4%

Shares of The Castle Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAGU) dropped 28.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.20 and last traded at $0.20. Approximately 3,420 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 10,385 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.28.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.16.

The Castle Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CAGU)

The Castle Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the hotel and resort management industry in the state of Hawaii, New Zealand, and the Commonwealth of Saipan under the Castle Resorts and Hotels trade name. It manages luxury and mid-range resort condominiums and hotels on various islands in the state of Hawaii; and a property located in New Zealand.

