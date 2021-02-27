The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Sold by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP decreased its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,526 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $3,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 151,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,650,000 after buying an additional 11,575 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of The Clorox by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 14,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,952,000 after purchasing an additional 3,145 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of The Clorox by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 8,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of The Clorox by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in The Clorox by 179.2% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 67,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,981,000 after purchasing an additional 43,152 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Benno O. Dorer sold 417,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.92, for a total value of $83,788,060.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 293,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,938,073.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kevin B. Jacobsen sold 35,176 shares of The Clorox stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $7,562,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,695,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 465,261 shares of company stock valued at $94,009,663. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CLX opened at $181.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.77 billion, a PE ratio of 20.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21. The Clorox Company has a 12-month low of $155.83 and a 12-month high of $239.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $195.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.46.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. The Clorox had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 132.72%. The Clorox’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.33%.

CLX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on The Clorox from $218.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Atlantic Securities raised shares of The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $233.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $238.00 to $249.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on The Clorox from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.83.

The Clorox Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

