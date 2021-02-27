The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 227,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,055 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $12,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KO. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,015,000. Bessemer Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 12,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 99.2% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 59,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,288,000 after acquiring an additional 29,864 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its stake in The Coca-Cola by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 36,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,010,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, STA Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in The Coca-Cola by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares during the period. 65.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on The Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.76.

The Coca-Cola stock opened at $48.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.53 billion, a PE ratio of 25.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.63. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $36.27 and a 12 month high of $59.00.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.62 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This is an increase from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 77.73%.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

