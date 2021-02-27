The E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.85 EPS

The E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) released its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.85, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $591.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.23 million. The E.W. Scripps had a return on equity of 5.80% and a net margin of 2.05%. The E.W. Scripps’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSP traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.82. 920,016 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 398,329. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.05 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. The E.W. Scripps has a one year low of $5.36 and a one year high of $20.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.26 and a 200 day moving average of $13.77.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised The E.W. Scripps from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.25.

In other The E.W. Scripps news, CEO Adam Symson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.40, for a total value of $368,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 95,678 shares in the company, valued at $1,760,475.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP William Appleton sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 122,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,963,488. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,947 shares of company stock valued at $698,277. 2.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local and national media brands. The company operates through Local Media, National Media, and Other segments. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations.

