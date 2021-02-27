The Ince Group (LON:INCE) Trading Up 2.3%

The Ince Group plc (LON:INCE) was up 2.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 67 ($0.88) and last traded at GBX 67 ($0.88). Approximately 84,402 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 318,402 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 65.50 ($0.86).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.61, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of £45.92 million and a P/E ratio of 4.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 52.80 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 35.37.

The Ince Group Company Profile (LON:INCE)

The Ince Group plc provides legal and professional services to businesses and high net worth individuals in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company provides law practices; corporate tax consultancy to the oil and gas industry; technology solutions for the legal and professional services market; accounting, financial, consulting, and management services; and investment advice and ongoing investment management services.

