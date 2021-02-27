The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Issues Earnings Results

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 13.31%. The J. M. Smucker updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 8.70-8.90 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $8.70-8.90 EPS.

Shares of SJM stock traded down $3.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $112.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,694,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,245,638. The stock has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 0.26. The J. M. Smucker has a 12-month low of $91.88 and a 12-month high of $131.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $115.18 and a 200 day moving average of $115.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. The J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is 41.10%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on The J. M. Smucker from $122.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on The J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.42.

The J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

