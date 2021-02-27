The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.29.

LSXMA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upgraded shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $39.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th.

Get The Liberty SiriusXM Group alerts:

In related news, major shareholder John C. Malone sold 65,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.52, for a total value of $2,737,621.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 3rd quarter worth $105,000. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 492.2% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,297 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares during the period. 27.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LSXMA opened at $44.41 on Friday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 1 year low of $22.54 and a 1 year high of $46.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.42 and a 200-day moving average of $39.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.68 and a beta of 1.27.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as from internet through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.