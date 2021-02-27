The Merchants Trust (LON:MRCH) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $453.36

The Merchants Trust Plc (LON:MRCH) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 453.36 ($5.92) and traded as high as GBX 462.08 ($6.04). The Merchants Trust shares last traded at GBX 450 ($5.88), with a volume of 225,539 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of £544.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.71, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 453.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 402.10.

Get The Merchants Trust alerts:

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 4th will be issued a GBX 6.80 ($0.09) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. The Merchants Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.31%.

The Merchants Trust Plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors GmbH, UK Branch. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the FTSE All-Share Index.

Featured Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for The Merchants Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Merchants Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.