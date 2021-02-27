The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Shares Purchased by Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 217.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,483 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,366 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in The Mosaic were worth $1,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MOS. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in The Mosaic by 16.7% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in The Mosaic during the third quarter worth about $53,000. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in The Mosaic by 11.6% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 99,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in The Mosaic by 16.3% during the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 27,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in The Mosaic by 467.3% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 272,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,969,000 after purchasing an additional 224,080 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MOS shares. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of The Mosaic in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of The Mosaic from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of The Mosaic from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Citigroup raised shares of The Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of The Mosaic from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Mosaic has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.36.

Shares of The Mosaic stock opened at $29.40 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.84. The Mosaic Company has a 12-month low of $6.50 and a 12-month high of $33.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.24, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.81.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. The Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.26%.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

