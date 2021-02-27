The Sandbox Trading Down 14.6% Over Last 7 Days (SAND)

The Sandbox (CURRENCY:SAND) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 27th. The Sandbox has a market capitalization of $164.35 million and $39.52 million worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last day. One The Sandbox token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000531 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, The Sandbox has traded 14.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PAC Global (PAC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.64 or 0.00029473 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00007373 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001011 BTC.

Marscoin (MARS) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded down 26.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded up 267.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000015 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 5th, 2017. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 668,256,277 tokens. The official message board for The Sandbox is medium.com/sandbox-game . The official website for The Sandbox is www.sandbox.game/en

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Sandbox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Sandbox should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy The Sandbox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

