The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Lee Danner & Bass Inc.

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. trimmed its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 135,347 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 4,531 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney comprises approximately 2.6% of Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $24,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in The Walt Disney by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 139,355 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $18,161,000 after purchasing an additional 18,100 shares in the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 38,264 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,747,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. North American Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. North American Management Corp now owns 110,102 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $13,661,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 28,506 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,537,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Bankshares Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 10,044 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,246,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 220,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.39, for a total transaction of $42,985,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,397,989 shares in the company, valued at $273,153,070.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mary Jayne Parker sold 9,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.99, for a total transaction of $1,488,745.69. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,488,745.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,299,704 shares of company stock valued at $235,913,483. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DIS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $185.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $223.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of The Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $165.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of The Walt Disney from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $124.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.65.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $189.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $179.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.35. The company has a market cap of $343.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -118.89, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $79.07 and a 12 month high of $200.60.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

