THEKEY (TKY) Trading Down 31.8% Over Last Week

THEKEY (CURRENCY:TKY) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. One THEKEY token can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. THEKEY has a market capitalization of $2.52 million and $58,720.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, THEKEY has traded 31.8% lower against the US dollar.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded down 45.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00006379 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000057 BTC.

SparksPay (SPK) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000018 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded up 117.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000361 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001741 BTC.

THEKEY is a token. Its launch date was January 28th, 2018. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,210,789,109 tokens. THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here . THEKEY’s official website is www.thekey.vip . The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THEKEY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade THEKEY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy THEKEY using one of the exchanges listed above.

