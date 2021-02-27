Thermal Energy International Inc. (TMG.V) (CVE:TMG) Director William Crossland Purchases 50,000 Shares

Thermal Energy International Inc. (TMG.V) (CVE:TMG) Director William Crossland purchased 50,000 shares of Thermal Energy International Inc. (TMG.V) stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.21 per share, with a total value of C$10,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,563,500 shares in the company, valued at C$328,335.

On Tuesday, February 23rd, William Crossland purchased 100,500 shares of Thermal Energy International Inc. (TMG.V) stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.20 per share, with a total value of C$19,597.50.

TMG stock traded up C$0.01 on Friday, hitting C$0.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 838,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,628,487. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.10. Thermal Energy International Inc. has a 1 year low of C$0.05 and a 1 year high of C$0.25. The stock has a market cap of C$33.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.69.

Thermal Energy International Inc engages in the development, engineering, and supply of pollution control products, heat recovery systems, and condensate return solutions in North America, Europe, China, and internationally. Its products include GEM steam traps; FLU-ACE, a direct contact condensing heat recovery system that recycles the heat lost through the boiler flue gas exhaust; and DRY-REX, a low temperature biomass drying system.

