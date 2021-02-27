Theta Fuel Reaches Market Capitalization of $530.05 Million (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (CURRENCY:TFUEL) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 27th. During the last week, Theta Fuel has traded 10.9% higher against the dollar. One Theta Fuel coin can now be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000214 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Theta Fuel has a total market capitalization of $530.05 million and $55.16 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Theta Fuel Profile

TFUEL uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,249,681,600 coins. The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org . The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e . The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Theta Network and protocol aim to solve various challenges the video streaming industry faces today. First, tokens on the Theta blockchain are used as an incentive to encourage individual users to share their redundant computing and bandwidth resources as caching or relay nodes for video streams. This improves the quality of stream delivery and solves the “last-mile” delivery problem, the main bottleneck for traditional content delivery pipelines, especially for high-resolution high bitrate 4k, and 8k. Second, with sufficient network density, the majority of viewers will pull streams from peering caching nodes, allowing video platforms to significantly reduce content delivery network (CDN) costs. More importantly, by introducing tokens as an end-user incentive mechanism the Theta Network allows video platforms to deepen viewer engagement, drive incremental revenues “

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

